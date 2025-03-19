Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCQX:ALVOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Corey Ruttan - President & Chief Executive Officer

Alison Howard - Chief Financial Officer

Adrian Audet - Vice President, Asset Management

Corey Ruttan

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Q4 2024 Results Webcast. I'm Corey Ruttan, President and CEO, and I'm joined by Alison Howard, our CFO; and Adrian Audet, our Vice President, Asset Management.

Alison Howard

Good morning, everyone. Yes, thanks for joining us this morning.

Just a few administrative points before we begin. We are recording today's webcast, and there will be a replay available on our website later on today.

All attendees have been placed in listen-in only mode for the duration of the webcast, but we will be hosting a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. And if you have any questions, you can use the Zoom Q&A button to submit those. Alternatively, if you're listening in on your phone, you can send any questions to socialmedia@alvopetro.com.

And then lastly, just as a reminder, we do go through various non-GAAP measures, and we make forward-looking statements and go through some other reserve metrics, and we aren't going to go through all of that in detail, but we do encourage you to read the cautionary statements and other disclosures that are at the end of our presentation posted on our website or all the calculations are in more detail in our MD&A, which we just released yesterday.

Corey Ruttan

Thank you, Alison.

So, to start off, just this chart obviously shows our production since we started natural gas sales from our Caburé project in July of 2020. Reminder, our pre-commercialization guidance was equal to our firm sales to Bahiagás at the time, which was also equal to the unit