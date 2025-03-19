Hannover Rück SE (HVRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Hannover Rück SE (OTCPK:HVRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:00 PM ET

Karl Steinle - General Manager Investor and Rating Agency Relations

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Chairman

Clemens Jungsthöfel - CFO

Sven Althoff - Member of the Executive Board

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

James Shuck - Citi

Shanti Kang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Will Hardcastle - UBS

Chris Hartwell - Autonomous

Henry Heathfield - Morningstar

Roland Pfänder - ODDO BHF

Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays

Karl Steinle

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call on our Financial Results for the Full Year 2024.

Today's speakers will be our CEO, Jean-Jacques Henchoz and Clemens Jungsthöfel, our CFO. For the Q&A, we will be joined by Claude Chèvre and Sven Althoff.

And with that, and for the last time as CEO at Hannover Re, I hand over to you, Jean-Jacques, to summarize the business development of another successful year of our company.

Jean-Jacques Henchoz

Thank you very much, Karl, and good afternoon on my side. I'm very satisfied with Hannover Re's performance in the 2024 financial year with the Group net income slightly above EUR2.3 billion. We have delivered on the increased target of around EUR2.3 billion compared to the initial target of around EUR2.1 billion. The outperformance is driven by favorable investment income as well as a higher-than-expected reinsurance service result in both business groups.

In other words, the operating performance was strong across all areas. Based on this positive development and very healthy capitalization, we will propose an increase in the ordinary dividend to EUR7 per share, complemented by a special dividend of EUR2. This brings the total dividend to EUR9, an increase of 25% compared to the previous year.

In P&C, we