Recent breakthroughs in agentic AI have the potential to completely change the battlefield. Such breakthroughs could enable a new generation of "agentic" drones to act with greater autonomy and intelligence. Small unmanned aircraft are increasingly equipped with AI processors that
AeroVironment Could Surge From Agentic AI
Summary
- AeroVironment is well-positioned to benefit from advancements in agentic AI, enhancing the autonomy and effectiveness of its UAVs and loitering munitions.
- Geopolitical instability and rising defense budgets are driving demand for AeroVironment's drones, with significant orders from the U.S. and allies like Taiwan.
- Despite short-term revenue declines, AeroVironment boasts a record backlog of $2.2 billion, indicating strong future growth prospects.
- Risks include geopolitical demand volatility, government procurement shifts, and rapid technological advancements, particularly from lower-cost Chinese manufacturers.
