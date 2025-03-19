Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYDGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCPK:BYDGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim O'Day - CEO

Jeff Murray - EVP and CFO

Brian Kaner - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Daryl Young - Stifel

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

Zachary Evershed - National Bank

Patrick Buckley - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Boyd Group Services, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Results Conference Call.

Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to Boyd's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Boyd's annual information form and other periodic filings and registration statements, and you can access these documents at SEDAR's database found at sedarplus.ca. I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, March 19, 2024.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim O'Day, Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Services, Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. O'Day.

Tim O'Day

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. On the call with me today is Brian Kaner, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jeff Murray, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We released our 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results before markets opened today. You can access our news release as well as our complete financial statements and management discussion