scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 19, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Colangelo - Investor Relations

John Tucker - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Parsons - Senior Vice President of Commercial

Rachael Nokes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Ku - TD Cowen

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Naz Rahman - Maxim Group

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to scPharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Nick Colangelo, Investor Relations to forward-looking statements. Nick, please go ahead.

Nick Colangelo

Thank you, operator. Before beginning this afternoon's earnings call, we would like to highlight the following forward-looking statements. All statements on this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding scPharmaceuticals' expected future financial results, management's expectations and plans for the business, the ongoing commercialization and marketing of FUROSCIX and the potential label expansion and other regulatory approvals of FUROSCIX.

The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions are used typically to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other important factors that may affect scPharmaceuticals' business financial condition and other operating results.

These include but are not limited to the risk factors and other qualifications contained in scPharmaceuticals annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form