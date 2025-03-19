Prudential Plc (PUK) Q4 2024 Earnings Pre-Recorded Remarks Transcript

Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) Q4 2024 Pre-Recorded Remarks March 19, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Anil Wadhwani - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Bulmer - Chief Financial Officer

Anil Wadhwani

Hello, I'm Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential. Thank you for joining me today. I'm delighted to share our Full Tear 2024 Results and update you on the progress of our strategy announced 18 months ago.

We have continued our focus on building and transforming Prudential to realize its full potential and deliver best in class experiences to our customers. Our strategy is being executed swiftly and effectively with an unwavering commitment to driving long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing geopolitical environment, the markets we operate in continue to be some of the fastest growing in the world.

Markets like China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia are likely to grow GDP by around 5% or more in 2025. For many consumers, ensuring sufficient retirement savings and securing adequate protection against rising costs, particularly in healthcare, remain top priorities for themselves and their families. This is amplifying the demand for insurance products that offer greater financial security and protection.

To that end, we are optimistic about the growth opportunities in our markets, especially as the

market sales growth returns to double-digit levels seen before COVID. AI is bringing its own set of opportunities to the insurance sector in the way customers and agents interact. It will also have material implications for health businesses and for policy underwriting, servicing and claims cost management. We expect to see these trends continue into 2025, and we are factoring them in as we develop solutions to meet the growing needs of our customers.

Our five-year strategy, announced in August 2023, is addressing previous under-investment in the businesses and building enduring capabilities that