AutoCanada, Inc. (AOCIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Company Participants

Paul Antony - Executive Chairman

Sam Cochrane - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Paul Antony

Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm Paul Antony, Executive Chairman, and with me is Sam Cochrane, CFO. We appreciate your time and interest.

During the fourth quarter, there was good demand for new light vehicles in Canada, driven by OEM incentives and lower financing costs following 200 basis points of rate cuts by the Bank of Canada last year. Additionally, we saw positive contributions from parts and service, recent acquisitions, reduced floor plan expenses and lower operating costs, which helped offset declines in new used and F&I GPU and led to our Canadian operations growing adjusted EBITDA by 12.8% year-over-year in