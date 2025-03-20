Zumiez Is Getting Cheaper But Remains Unattractive Given General Apparel Pessimism
Summary
- Zumiez closed fiscal 2024 with strong comparable sales, but faces rising SG&A expenses, impacting margin expansion despite store closures and a shorter selling calendar.
- Gross margins improved significantly, driven by store productivity and private label sales, but adjusted SG&A expenses continue to rise, limiting operating margin recovery.
- Despite a nearly 50% stock drawdown, current valuation remains optimistic, requiring 7% comp growth and perfect SG&A leverage for a 10% earnings yield, low compared to other apparel retailers.
- I maintain a Hold rating on ZUMZ stock due to SG&A pressures and cautious macroeconomic outlook, needing either SG&A efficiency improvement or further valuation pullback for an upgrade.
