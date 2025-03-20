GVIP: There Are Reasons To Be Cautious On High-Beta Hedge Fund Darlings
Summary
- GVIP is an index-based vehicle offering exposure to hedge fund darlings selected using 13F filings.
- With the strategy being alluring on the surface, GVIP's returns appear mixed, with timing issues resulting from the backward-looking methodology among possible culprits.
- Currently, with 49 equities in the portfolio, GVIP is positioned for offense and not defense, with large exposure to high-priced growth names. This is a risky proposition.
- Assuming GVIP's mixed performance and the weaknesses of the strategy, I believe the Hold rating is the best option to select in the current environment.
