GVIP: There Are Reasons To Be Cautious On High-Beta Hedge Fund Darlings

Vasily Zyryanov
2.1K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • GVIP is an index-based vehicle offering exposure to hedge fund darlings selected using 13F filings.
  • With the strategy being alluring on the surface, GVIP's returns appear mixed, with timing issues resulting from the backward-looking methodology among possible culprits.
  • Currently, with 49 equities in the portfolio, GVIP is positioned for offense and not defense, with large exposure to high-priced growth names. This is a risky proposition.
  • Assuming GVIP's mixed performance and the weaknesses of the strategy, I believe the Hold rating is the best option to select in the current environment.

Ten Dollar Banknotes

maogg/E+ via Getty Images

Today's note is supposed to reintroduce the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP), an index-based exchange-traded fund offering exposure to a portfolio of hedge-fund darlings identified using 13F filings.

My first assessment presented in

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov
2.1K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GVIP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GVIP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GVIP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News