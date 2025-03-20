AAXJ: Ambivalent Outlook

Dylan Waller
838 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The MSCI Asia Ex Japan Index includes two developed and eight emerging Asian markets, aligning closely with the MSCI AC Asia Index over the past decade.
  • This ETF tracks the AC Asia Ex Japan Index invests in over 900 companies, with a management fee, offering broad exposure to Asian markets.
  • Many Japanese equities trade well below book value, presenting potential undervaluation opportunities compared to the MSCI EM Index.
the sunrise of the Taipei 101 Tpwer

Blackstation

Overview

Asian equities are at an intriguing point now, even with the risk of geopolitical tensions and tariffs rising in recent months. Many of these markets are underrepresented in world indexes, despite the strong contribution to global growth. A reversal in this trend would

This article was written by

Dylan Waller
838 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAXJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AAXJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAXJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News