Freeport-McMoRan - Undervalued: Copper With A Gold Kicker
Summary
- Freeport-McMoRan is a leading global producer of copper, gold, and molybdenum, with significant gold production often overlooked by the market.
- Despite a fire at a new project in Indonesia, FCX received a 6-month permit to export copper concentrate, yet the stock remains weak.
- The stock has lagged recent rallies in gold and copper prices, and is actually down ~11% over the past year.
- FCX is a BUY as the prices of its primary products, copper and gold, are rising even as the stock has remained flat to down.
