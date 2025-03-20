Intel And Crispr: 2 'Bond-Like' Option Trades Yielding 13%+

PropNotes
6.96K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Selling put options on Intel and CRISPR Therapeutics could yield high returns with only moderate risk, given their respective market conditions and potential upside.
  • For Intel, selling $22 strike June 20th puts offers a 19.07% annualized yield, with a -19.8% breakeven, supported by strong fundamentals and a new CEO.
  • For CRISPR, selling $30 strike July 18th puts offers a 13.51% annualized yield, with a -29% breakeven, backed by a promising biotech pipeline and recent drug approval.
  • Despite inherent risks in put selling, the large breakeven cushions and potential for high returns make these trades attractive, and we rate INTC a 'Buy' and CRSP a 'Hold'.

High Angle View Of Gold Ingots Stacked

EyeEm Mobile GmbH

In the market, there are a LOT of ways you can go about generating yield from your assets.

Whether you're investing into Real Estate, Utility companies, BDC's, Bonds, Closed End Funds, or something else entirely, there's no shortage of income-paying assets and strategies

This article was written by

PropNotes
6.96K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INTC, CRSP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
CRSP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News