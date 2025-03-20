As the stock markets continue to struggle in the first quarter of 2025, I find myself thinking about strategies to play defense in the face of what could be an imminent recession and further weakness in equity prices. While far from being
QQQE Equal-Weighted Nasdaq 100: An Unexpected Way To Play Defense
Summary
- The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares offers better diversification and continued tech exposure, making it a slightly more defensive play amid market uncertainty.
- Unlike the QQQ, QQQE equally weights its 100 components, reducing the influence of mega-cap stocks like Apple and Microsoft.
- Despite historical underperformance, QQQE's lower volatility and less severe drawdowns might make it more attractive during market corrections.
- Shifting from QQQ to QQQE allows capturing potential upside in a tech rebound while mitigating risk, unlike holding cash or safe-haven investments.
