Shift4 Payments: This Is The Dip I Was Waiting For (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Shift4 Payments has dropped to $86 from around $100 since the last time I covered the stock, making it an attractive buy due to its attractive valuation and improving profitability.
- The company's software-plus-payments strategy strengthens its competitive edge by increasing switching costs and cross-selling potential.
- Recent improvements in return on equity and global expansion through Global Blue further enhance Shift4 Payments' growth prospects.
- Competitors like Adyen, Toast, and Block exist, but Shift4's growing profitability and strategic advantages make it a compelling investment.
