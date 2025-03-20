Zeo Energy Slump A Sectoral Problem, Not Company-Specific

Robert F. Abbott
Summary

  • Investment Thesis: Zeo Energy Corp. faces industry-wide challenges but maintains a Hold rating due to its potential for future growth and vertical integration advantages.
  • Rating Justification: Despite revenue growth and disciplined expense management, Zeo's net income remains negative, influenced by higher interest rates and industry headwinds.
  • Growth Prospects: Zeo's strategic acquisitions, robust sales process, and large addressable market position it for future growth despite current industry challenges.
  • Conclusion: Zeo Energy has significant potential, but I need to see consistent profitability before upgrading the rating to a Buy.

Workers installing rooftop solar panels

nattrass/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

When I analyzed Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) in June of 2024, "Zeo Energy Makes A Profit Where Rivals Fail, But Be Patient", I thought it was a promising company. But I

Robert F. Abbott
