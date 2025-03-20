Is There Hope For The Market?

Mar. 20, 2025 2:25 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • After an impressive market rally that saw the S&P 500 rise 64.1% in just 27 months, the market recently retraced approximately 10% of its gains from its peak amid increased concern about the economic outlook.
  • Whether the rally can reassert itself and deliver positive equity returns going forward will likely depend on whether earnings growth can deliver.
  • Even if earnings growth takes the baton to revive the market rally, valuations need to remain stable. Here, policy poses both upside and downside risks.

Business Planning

blackred

By Han Peng, CFA, Director, Multi-Asset Research and Christian Floro, CFA, CMT Market Strategist

After an impressive market rally that saw the S&P 500 rise 64.1% in just 27 months, the market recently retraced approximately 10% of its gains from its

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News