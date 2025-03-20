My last article on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was nine months ago, and I considered it a buy since its TBV was priced well below its historical average. Since then, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 7%, and I
Banc of California: Improving Funding Mix Makes 2025 Promising
Summary
- Banc of California stock remains a buy due to its TBV being below historical averages and potential for profitability expansion through reduced deposit costs.
- Despite dividend weaknesses, the bank shows potential for capital gains, with a fair value estimate suggesting a 24% upside.
- Improvements in the funding mix and high-quality assets are key growth drivers, though loan portfolio expansion remains a challenge.
- The bank's valuation is attractive, trading at 0.89x TBV compared to a historical average of 1.25x, indicating significant undervaluation.
