At their March meeting, Federal Reserve officials left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5% and signaled further patience on rate cuts as they navigate greater uncertainty about the economic outlook. Significant recent changes in U.S. trade, immigration, and other policies prompted Fed officials to
Opposing Forces Complicate The Fed's Dual Mandate
Summary
- At their March meeting, Federal Reserve officials left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5% and signaled further patience on rate cuts as they navigate greater uncertainty about the economic outlook.
- The revisions left growth in line with their estimates for the longer-term trend, and delayed the projected return to the 2% inflation target.
- The Fed will want to be careful not to overreact to sentiment, which can change quickly. In the end, we believe the unemployment rate will be the ultimate arbiter.
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.