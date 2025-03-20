To beat the markets during volatile turns, we often have to look in less-conventional corners of the stock market, often among smaller-cap stocks that have much less visibility. While some of the biggest winners of 2024 like Tesla (
LegalZoom: A Strong 2025 Ahead
Summary
- LegalZoom's stock has surged ~20% this year, outperforming the market, and is up ~50% since summer 2024, driven by growth in subscription services.
- LegalZoom's pivot to recurring revenue streams like bookkeeping and administration reduces cyclical risks and enhances revenue stability, which are the core reasons I rate LegalZoom a buy.
- Management is expecting subscription revenue to accelerate to a double-digit growth pace by the end of 2025, driven by price increases and a mix shift into higher-priced subscription tiers.
- The company is only ~1.5% penetrated into a $50 billion market, with expectations for accelerating growth in subscription services validating its strategy.
