On March 17th, history was made in the commodity that has been used as a unit for exchange for millennia. In 2005, gold was a mere $500 per ounce. Now, twenty years later, gold is up 600% to $3000 per ounce. This growth outperformed both the NASDAQ
Gold Reaches $3,000 For The First Time In History
Summary
- On March 17th, history was made in the commodity that has been used as a unit for exchange for millennia.
- One factor contributing to this meteoric rise is escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.
- Expectations of multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year have bolstered gold prices.
- Gold’s meteoric rise to $3,000 per ounce reflects the impact of global economic factors, investor sentiment, and geopolitical tensions.
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.