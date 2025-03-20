Carnival: Likely Cruising To Investment Grade Ahead Of Schedule
Summary
- Carnival’s leading market share in the cruise industry sets it up to benefit the most from the forecasted industry growth.
- I expect Carnival to outperform its FY 2025 guidance, potentially generating $7.49 billion in EBITDA.
- I’m forecasting Carnival to reduce its debt balance by $3.78 billion in FY 2025, allowing it to exit the year as investment grade, a year ahead of guidance.
- I’m reiterating my buy rating for Carnival stock with a 1-year price target of $43, representing 113% upside from its current valuation.
