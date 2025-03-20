Patience is a virtue in so many aspects of life. The two big areas where I use this in my life are as a consumer and
BlackRock: Getting Closer To My Buy Zone Now
Summary
- BlackRock is an excellent example that valuation matters and waiting patiently for the right valuation is important.
- The financial juggernaut's revenue and adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher in the fourth quarter.
- BlackRock enjoys an AA- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- Shares appear to be trading at a 4% discount to fair value.
- BlackRock could be positioned for nearly 12% annual total returns by the end of 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.