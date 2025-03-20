4 Ways To Potentially Enhance Returns Through Leverage

Mar. 20, 2025 4:25 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Here, we explore leverage with a focus on one piece of the capital stack: senior debt in the transitional space.
  • Where third-party leverage involves borrowing money to enhance returns, structured leverage involves carving up the loan or loan portfolio and divesting the most conservative positions, retaining the less conservative position(s).
  • There is a wide range of considerations to be made when deciding how to utilize leverage in order to potentially enhance returns.

African American Financial Saving Balance

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

By Kirloes Gerges, Managing Director, Portfolio Management, Principal Real Estate Debt

Leverage is a strategy designed to enhance an investment’s returns. In this paper, we explore leverage with a focus on one piece of the capital stack: senior

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBB--
iShares MBS ETF
BKT--
BlackRock Income Trust
VABS--
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
MBSD--
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund ETF
JMBS--
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News