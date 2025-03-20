BCE Inc.: I'm Still Bearish, Consider Quebecor Instead

Summary

  • BCE's high debt and Ziply capex needs are likely to force a dividend cut within 12–18 months, negatively impacting share prices.
  • BCE's capex situation should improve in 2025, but is likely to get worse again in 2026 and 2027.
  • BCE's valuation is attractive, but debt concerns and the need for further asset sales make it a risky investment.
  • Quebecor offers a more sustainable dividend, better growth prospects, and a stronger balance sheet, making it a superior alternative to BCE.

Bell Canada public pay phone booth in Montreal. Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite recent positives, this analyst still believes BCE (NYSE:BCE, TSX:BCE:CA) will be forced to cut its dividend within 12–18 months, a move that is likely to send the share price

