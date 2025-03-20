Lazard International Equity Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- During the fourth quarter, the Lazard International Equity Portfolio fell 8.6% (net of fees), modestly lagging the MSCI EAFE Index which fell 8.1%.
- Throughout the year, the international equity market was driven more by fundamentals and less by extremes than it was during the COVID pandemic period of 2020-2023.
- Since the election of Donald Trump, while policy uncertainty remains high, much has already been priced into international markets.
