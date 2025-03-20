I track about a thousand funds using Mutual Fund Observer and have developed a ranking system to group Lipper Categories into four categories based on risk, valuation, and/or yield. Tier One contains the Lipper Categories and funds that have a combination of lower
Seeking Yield In Equity Funds With Lower Valuations And Risk
Summary
- I track about a thousand funds using Mutual Fund Observer and have developed a ranking system to group equity funds into four categories based on risk, valuation, and/or yield.
- Tier One contains the Lipper Categories and funds that have a combination of lower risk, lower valuations, and higher yields.
- Tier Two contains those with low to moderate valuations and have lower risk.
- A short list of seven equity ETFs that I find attractive is provided.
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|HEFA
|-
|-
|iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
|LVHI
|-
|-
|Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|HDEF
|-
|-
|Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
|AVDV
|-
|-
|Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
|DDWM
|-
|-
|WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund ETF