Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary

Lazard Asset Management
30 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • International markets faced currency headwinds, with Japan outperforming due to a weaker Yen. Banks excelled, while semiconductors lagged.
  • Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio underperformed due to pharmaceutical and beverage stocks, and currency impacts on banks.
  • Positive contributors included Compass, MTU Aero Engines, Recruit, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, driven by strong earnings and growth prospects.
  • Outlook for 2025 emphasizes fundamentals and valuations, with potential M&A activity and balanced portfolio positioning for diverse alpha sources.

Trading charts and data on digital screen. TradingView

da-kuk

Market Overview

  • International markets fell slightly in the quarter in local terms
  • But significant currency headwinds drove US dollar (USDOLLAR,DXY) EAFE returns down about 8%
  • Driven by a weaker Yen, Japan outperformed by 4.5% (in USD) for both the quarter

This article was written by

Lazard Asset Management
30 Followers
Lazard Asset Management delivers world-class investment solutions and long-term value for their clients. When clients partner with Lazard, they gain a trusted advocate committed to championing their success and helping them achieve their unique ambitions. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lazard Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lazard Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About LZSIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LZSIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RLIQX
--
LZSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News