Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- International markets faced currency headwinds, with Japan outperforming due to a weaker Yen. Banks excelled, while semiconductors lagged.
- Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio underperformed due to pharmaceutical and beverage stocks, and currency impacts on banks.
- Positive contributors included Compass, MTU Aero Engines, Recruit, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, driven by strong earnings and growth prospects.
- Outlook for 2025 emphasizes fundamentals and valuations, with potential M&A activity and balanced portfolio positioning for diverse alpha sources.
