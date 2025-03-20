For decades, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) dominated the landscape. In Intel's own words, they put the silicon in Silicon Valley. They achieved this while having everything in-house, from designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing its computing and related products and services. Has the industry
Intel: A Sum-Of-Parts Valuation Analysis Shows Significant Upside
Summary
- Intel, with declining revenues, margins, and asset efficiency, faces significant challenges.
- Despite restructuring efforts, Intel's financial performance continues to decline, with FY24 revenues down 33% from FY21 and net income turning negative.
- A sum of parts of three independent units - Intel Products, Intel Foundry, and Architecture Design - points to significant shareholder value, with a potential total market cap of $393 billion.
- The path forward involves either a successful restructuring or a strategic breakup, both aiming to restore profitability and enhance agility, justifying a buy rating.
