SPDV: Are Improved Fundamentals And A Higher Expected Yield Good Enough?

The Sunday Investor
6.5K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • SPDV is comprised of 5 stocks from each of the 11 GICS sectors, with selections based on dividend yield and free cash flow yield. I estimate a 3.88% forward yield.
  • Total returns since its inception were poor, with my previous review revealing low growth and low quality. However, those metrics have improved, resulting in an upgraded "hold" rating.
  • Even so, SPDV has quality deficiencies compared to the 3.86%-yielding SCHD, and its dividend growth features are poor and inconsistent due to its reconstitution process.
  • I prefer SCHD, and will highlight SPDV's fundamentals against three other popular dividend funds (VYM, VIG, and DGRO) to showcase the pros and cons of each.

Monthly Recurring Revenue(MRR)

ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) on April 26, 2023, rating it a "sell" due to its low growth rates, poor profitability, and relatively high five-year beta. I haven't really checked in on

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.5K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, VIG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPDV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News