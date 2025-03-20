The Coming Adoption Of Humanoid Robots

Embodied AI

A new "iPhone moment" is being hailed by the robotics industry, with a powerful era underway for manufacturing and domestic assistance. "When, literally, humanoid robots are wandering around, is not five years away, this is a few years away," Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said this week at the GTC conference. The company, along with others, already has a lot of skin in the game, with its RTX GPUs powering bots and the firm's coming Isaac GR00T N1 serving as a generalist foundation model.



Next generation: As the staple of any sci-fi movie in the past, humanoid robots are now moving closer to reality due to advances in artificial general intelligence. It's part of what is being called "embodied AI," which harnesses AI technology inside of hardware - in this case a robot that can carry out real-world functions. Up until recently, most bots relied on code to perform their tasks, which limited their applications. The promise of AI will allow them to learn new jobs by reasoning and imitation, or eventually identifying and solving situations like a human by "generalizing across common tasks."



"We know very clearly that the world has severe shortages of human laborers, human workers," Huang continued. Humanoid robots never need to take a day off, can work around the clock, and are able to be used in multiple settings. That includes the workforce, like in factory environments or the assembly line, as well as the home, for tasks such as vacuuming, folding laundry, doing dishes, and even companionship.



In the race: One of the biggest known players is Tesla's (TSLA) Optimus, which Elon Musk has called the "biggest product in history" with plans to produce up to 1M units by 2027 (could it help reignite the stock?). Another U.S.-based player is Brett Adcock's Figure AI, which is backed by Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI. The company's bots are geared toward manual labor tasks like logistics and warehousing, and have already been deployed in BMW factories. Others out there include Atlas by Boston Dynamics and Phoenix by Sanctuary AI, as well as Chinese bots like Unitree's G1, CyberOne by Xiaomi and UBTECH's Walker S1, so be on the lookout for more industry partnerships and innovation.