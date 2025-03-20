Monster Energy is the second most popular energy drink in the US, with a 28.6% market share, right below Red Bull with its 34.7% market share. However, when we consider all the brands that come under the Monster Beverage Corporation (

Hello, my name is Cyril Thomas, and I am an experienced financial analyst with over four years of experience in equity research and investment analysis. My investing background spans across diverse sectors, including Indian equities, where I have developed a strong foundation in financial modeling, valuation, and market research, understanding of portfolio management, financial reporting, and risk assessment. My investing approach combines fundamental analysis with a value investing philosophy. I focus on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential and long-term sustainability. I enjoy conducting deep-dive research, studying balance sheets, and analyzing macroeconomic factors that influence market behavior. I believe that informed, data-driven decisions lead to successful investment strategies. I am motivated to write for Seeking Alpha because I want to share my insights and analysis with a broader audience while contributing to a community of investors. Writing helps me refine my thinking and stay updated on market trends, and I look forward to connecting with fellow investors and sharing valuable perspectives on the markets. Closely associated with SA Analyst Maria Thomas

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.