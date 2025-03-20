It’s 2025, and in a lot of ways, healthcare stocks are in dire straits. Many of them have been testing new 52-week lows lately, and the speculation about Medicaid cuts has only made matters
Minimal Medicaid Exposure Puts Tenet Healthcare In A Good Position
Summary
- Tenet Healthcare is shifting focus to ambulatory service centers, showing strong earnings growth and improved margins despite policy uncertainties and high debt levels.
- 2024 saw a significant one-time gain, but non-GAAP figures indicate steady operational progress, with adjusted EBITDA margins rising to 19.3%.
- Medicaid cuts pose less risk to Tenet due to low exposure; the company’s strategic focus on ambulatory care further mitigates this concern.
- Tenet's substantial share repurchase plan and strong cash flow make it an undervalued buy, though debt remains a significant risk factor.
