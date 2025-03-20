Cheap Now, Star Bulk Carriers: Yield More Than 6.8% But It Could Be More

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. specializes in global dry bulk shipping with a fleet of 155 vessels, offering a diverse range of cargo capacities.
  • The company faces earnings volatility tied to global economic conditions and tariffs, with a significant earnings drop in 2023 but a projected recovery by 2027.
  • The new dividend policy allocates 60% of cash flow to dividends and 40% to share buybacks, aiming for a more balanced approach.
  • Despite current price declines, the stock presents a good entry point for long-term investors, with potential yields of 6.8% in 2025 and 10% in 2026.
  • Rose Take and Recommendation has been made for making a purchase.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Industrial sector company involved in global marine shipping of dry bulk cargoes. The major bulk cargoes are iron ore, minerals and grain with minor bulk shipping of bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. It incorporated in the Marshall Islands

This article was written by

14.9K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

"RIG" owns 82 stocks which are listed at Macro Trading Factory.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

