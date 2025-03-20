It's been exactly three months since I last wrote on Ripple (XRP-USD) here on Seeking Alpha. My last coverage heavily leaned on the RLUSD stablecoin and the opportunities it presents for the Ripple ecosystem, and
Ripple: Free At Last, Will XRP Adoption Finally Take Off?
Summary
- XRP's regulatory clarity following the SEC case boosts its potential for institutional adoption and spot ETF approval, making it a compelling buy despite past reservations.
- Ripple CEO's announcement of the SEC case resolution led to a 12% XRP price jump, with further gains expected upon official SEC confirmation.
- The current market volatility and geopolitical tensions suggest a long-term holding strategy for XRP, as momentum trading is riskier now.
- The approval of XRP spot ETFs could dilute inflows for BTC and ETFs, but aligns with the increasing institutional interest and regulatory support for crypto assets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.