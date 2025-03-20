Ripple: Free At Last, Will XRP Adoption Finally Take Off?

Mandela Amoussou
  • XRP's regulatory clarity following the SEC case boosts its potential for institutional adoption and spot ETF approval, making it a compelling buy despite past reservations.
  • Ripple CEO's announcement of the SEC case resolution led to a 12% XRP price jump, with further gains expected upon official SEC confirmation.
  • The current market volatility and geopolitical tensions suggest a long-term holding strategy for XRP, as momentum trading is riskier now.
  • The approval of XRP spot ETFs could dilute inflows for BTC and ETFs, but aligns with the increasing institutional interest and regulatory support for crypto assets.

It's been exactly three months since I last wrote on Ripple (XRP-USD) here on Seeking Alpha. My last coverage heavily leaned on the RLUSD stablecoin and the opportunities it presents for the Ripple ecosystem, and

Mandela Amoussou
