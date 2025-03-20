The first pure-EV play to post profit, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has taken turns championed by environmental advocates on the left and fans of oligarchs on the right. Consistently profitable
Why Shorting Tesla Works Now (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s early market entry and ability to sell during the pandemic supported high margins, but Tesla now faces competition from competent competitors with deep manufacturing expertise.
- Competition has eroded Tesla's margins, which have nearly halved and are no longer superior to competitors.
- Far from growing sales, Tesla suffers not just a sharp decline in a growing market but a unit sales decline in a growing market.
- The combination of unit sales losses and margin compression will dramatically lower earnings for the foreseeable future, yet TSLA shares are priced at triple-digit P/E.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
