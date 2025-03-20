I haven't posted an article for a while, but the time seems to have arrived, as I think I might have uncovered a unique value play in today’s market. Today, we are looking at Semler Scientific (
Get $27.7/Share In BTC & Cash, Get The Rest Of Semler Scientific For 3.6x FCF
Summary
- Semler Scientific has pivoted to a Bitcoin treasury strategy, amassing 3,192 BTC in the process, inspired by Strategy's approach.
- Semler Scientific’s $270M in Bitcoin plus $15M in cash nearly covers its $372M market cap, pricing the core med-tech firm at only $87M.
- Its QuantaFlo business generated $24.4M in free cash flow last year, suggesting a rare 3.6× FCF multiple.
- At 3.6× FCF, the market is valuing a steadily profitable healthcare business at a deep discount, making Semler an intriguing "arbitrage" crypto opportunity.
