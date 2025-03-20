- Consumption and GDP growth highly dependent on top 10%
- Top 10% more reactive to equity wealth
- US markets very reliant on foreign capital
- US markets very over-valued
- Tariffs and tone make everything much worse.
Bessent Is Wrong - Recession Is More Likely Than Not
Summary
- US markets are overvalued, heavily reliant on foreign capital, and vulnerable to tariffs and geopolitical shifts, impacting consumption and GDP growth.
- Historically, market cap to GDP ratios above 1.3 favor bonds; current ratios are unprecedented due to Fed balance sheet expansion and influx of foreign capital.
- Tariffs and changes in US foreign policy are likely to reduce foreign investment and alter capital flows, potentially benefiting EU and Japanese markets.
- Housing wealth strongly influences consumption, while equity wealth impacts the top 10%; a 15% drop could trigger a deeper market decline via recession. We are almost there.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLJP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I also have net short exposure to QQQ through both ETFs and options strategies.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.