PLDT: A New Hope After Its Deep Plunge
Summary
- PLDT Inc. showed solid revenue growth and robust Q4 2024 performance, aligning with my DCF projections.
- Maya's rapid subscriber growth and profitability, coupled with favorable economic conditions, position it as a key growth driver for PLDT in FY25.
- PLDT's extensive data center investments and strong liquidity ensure it remains competitive and capable of sustaining expansion and capital requirements.
- PLDT's stock remains undervalued with attractive upside potential as it trades within a safe range.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
