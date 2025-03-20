Aspen Insurance Preferreds Update: All Still Rated Hold

  • Apollo Global Management plans to spin off Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited in 2025, targeting a $4 billion valuation, after postponing the IPO due to unfavorable market conditions.
  • Aspen Insurance redeemed its 5.95% "C" preferred stock using funds from a recently issued 7% preferred, signaling positive financial health for existing preferreds.
  • Aspen's Q3 results show improved financials, with $3 billion available to cover preferred stockholders, indicating a strong coverage ratio and market confidence.
  • If the IPO achieves the $4 billion target, Aspen's coverage ratio for preferred stocks could increase to nearly 4x, enhancing investment attractiveness.
  • Aspen Insurance's preferred stocks remain rated as Hold, with potential price bumps if the IPO happens and the market views them as safer.
Riding the Chair at Aspen

Introduction

