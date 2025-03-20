My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New February Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 11 Buys

Stefan Redlich
Summary

  • February investments fell below $1,000, mainly in BDCs like Owl Rock Capital and Ares Capital, boosting annual dividend income by $77.
  • Dividend income hit a new February record of $505, up 5% Y/Y driven by organic dividend growth.
  • Focus remains firmly on maintaining rising BDC dividends and achieving a monthly increase of at least $100 in dividend income.
  • Gifted Working Time 2025: Around 35 hours, or 4.4 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2025, which is basically equivalent to almost afull working week.

Portfolio Changes in February

Investment activity in February fell below $1,000 in net capital for the first time in years, driven by growing concerns over erratic and escalating tariff announcements and their potential fallout on the economy

Stefan Redlich
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

