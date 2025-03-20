Annual returns (loss) of -22% over an entire decade and a whopping annualized volatility of 97% sound objectively awful. Yet, this is how the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT), a fund that
NUGT: There Is An Investment Case In Leveraged Gold Mining
Summary
- Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has had an annual return of -22% and 97% volatility since its 2015 inception.
- Despite the terrible track record, outside day trading, NUGT may still have a very specific application in a diversified portfolio.
- NUGT is not for everyone; allocate to this fund in very small doses, if at all.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.