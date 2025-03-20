What's the worst thing that can happen? That's the most important question in investing and many other aspects of life. The second most important question is this: What, if anything, can you do about it? For at least two decades Warren Buffett has made it clear
SPY Versus Buffett's Berkshire: Dealing With Things You Can't Control
Summary
- Assessing "what's the worst that can happen" is crucial for both personal decisions and stock portfolios, especially in uncertain times.
- Some risks are controllable, like personal habits, while others, like climate change and nuclear war, are beyond individual control and so are stock indexes which can't be modified by individuals.
- Berkshire Hathaway falls behind indexes in bull markets but pulls ahead in declining markets as it is now. Buffett has a track record of calling market tops using Valuation.
- Buffett's heavy selling of Apple and Bank of America served to put a wall around Berkshire as 1/3 of market cap is in safe T Bills, assuring its safety.
- The market is a force one can't control, but proper action can prepare investors for market trends and trend changes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.