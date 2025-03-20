Real Estate Joint Ventures: Rarely Equal Partners

Joint ventures or JVs are a frequently used tool in real estate transactions. They are often presented as an equal partnership, but often have unequal terms. Sometimes the REIT gets the better half of the deal, and other times, they get screwed over. We have observed and documented multiple instances in each direction. I believe in learning from history, so we will discuss 2 instances in which REITs got the short end of the stick.

How is an investor supposed to evaluate whether a company is getting a fair share in their joint ventures?

This article will detail the key terms of real estate joint ventures and areas in which terms are often unequal. Read on to learn how to analyze these complex situations as well as a current opportunity resulting from a JV.

Key terms in a joint venture

Capital contribution ratios

Sharing arrangement

Preferred return/ waterfall

Decision-making control

Fee streams

Property contributions

Off balance sheet leverage

For simplicity of explanation, let us consider a JV between 2 entities as it gets even more convoluted when 3 or more are involved.

A JV is usually formed for the purpose of buying assets, and to do so it needs capital. Each entity in the JV will contribute some portion of the capital. We have seen JV capital contribution splits all the way from 90/10 to 50/50. Contributed capital can be in the form of money or properties. Contributed properties are designated to be contributed at a certain monetary value, which may or may not reflect the true fair value of the property.

The split on contributed capital is not always the same as the sharing arrangement of the financial interest in the assets. Maybe one entity contributed 60% of the capital, but only gets a 55% interest in the assets.

Additionally, the priority of payout is not always equal. Some JVs will be set up such that one partner gets a preferred return that pays out to a certain threshold before the other entity gets their payout. This is common among developments where the developer will have a subordinated return but potentially very large returns if the development performs well (often referred to as a promote).

JVs can have their own governance, with a board elected by the entities. One of the partners will usually have a majority vote and thus decision-making control.

Real estate within the JV needs to be managed, and one of the partners of the JV is typically the manager of the assets. This comes with a fee stream from the JV to the managing partner.

Benefits and problems with JVs

One of the key advantages of JVs is that it allows for non-recourse leverage. The joint venture can be levered to the gills and held off the balance sheet such that if the assets fail, the damage to the parent companies is limited to their contributed capital.

JVs can also be a way to match talent with capital. One partner may be great at managing/acquiring real estate, while the other has access to lots of cheap capital. The JV facilitates getting capital in the hands of those who know how to use it.

Downsides of JVs are the potential for one of the entities to get a raw deal and a tremendous amount of opacity when it comes to reporting. The operations of a JV, particularly those held off the balance sheet, are not all that visible to investors as they usually only show up in an adjustment line on the income statement. As such, investors must trust management as to the conditions of the JVs which is not always wise.

Historical instances in which JVs went wrong for the REIT

CatchMark Timber Trust, formerly CTT, now owned by PotlatchDeltic (PCH) had a joint venture with Highland among other entities called the Triple T. This JV owned a vast amount of timberland in the U.S. South and the interest in that land was divided among the JV partners in a highly complex waterfall and sharing structure that to this day, I’m not convinced I fully understand. The main issue here was that CTT had a subordinated payout and the decision control was largely in the hands of the other entities in the JV such that the decisions of the JV could be steered in a way as to improve the payout of the other entities while potentially weakening CTT’s share of the profits. As time went on, it started to look as though CTT’s payout would be weak, and the company exited the JV at a fraction of their contributed capital.

CatchMark was a strong timberland operator and had a great land portfolio, but in my opinion, the wool was pulled over their eyes in this JV. The fallout of the failed TTT deal is potentially why Potlatch was able to buy CTT at such a cheap price relative to land value.

Back in 2016, hotel REIT Hersha Hospitality (since purchased by private equity) entered into a joint venture with Cindat. Hersha sold a large portfolio of hotels into the JV at a high price of $526,000 per key, especially considering Hersha was to retain a 30% equity interest in the JV.

If this were a straight up 70/30 profit sharing it would have been a phenomenal deal for Hersha, but Cindat had a priority interest in the NOI waterfall such that HT’s 30% equity did not earn anything until Cindat was paid their preferred allotment. The threshold was sufficiently high that Cindat functionally was set up to get far more than 70% of the operating profits.

Overall, it may have still been a decent deal given the high price of the asset sales, but the nuance of the sharing arrangement was clearly a key detail in assessing the forward financials of Hersha Hospitality.

I am not bringing up these tricky JVs to suggest that JVs are bad, rather that they are a structure which investors should scrutinize. Many JVs can be quite beneficial to the REIT. One such opportunity today is in Global Medical REIT (GMRE).

GMRE JV with Heitman

In its 4th quarter earnings report, GMRE announced a new JV with Heitman.

GMRE holds a 12.5% interest, with Heitman having the remaining 87.5%. GMRE financed its capital contribution by selling properties to the JV, per the press release:

“Entered into a joint venture with Heitman Capital Management LLC (“Heitman”) and sold two properties to the joint venture, generating $35.2 million of gross proceeds”

It was revealed on the conference call that the contributed properties were sold at a low 7% cap rate. Only a small portion of the sale proceeds were used as contributed capital, with GMRE retaining the rest of the cash. GMRE recognized a significant gain on the sale.

This joint venture makes quite a bit of sense because it matches GMRE’s expertise with Heitman’s low cost of capital.

Alfonzo Leon, GMRE’s CIO, is arguably one of the best acquisition analysts of medical office real estate. For years, he has been sourcing very high cap rate acquisitions for GMRE in which GMRE has been buying around 8% cap rates while most medical office traded closer to 6% cap rates.

Going that much higher in cap rate would typically mean substantially riskier properties, but GMRE’s properties have performed very well operationally. This suggests that it was true alpha in the property acquisitions rather than moving out on the risk curve.

This expertise is essentially what Heitman is buying in the JV. At a 12.5% capital contribution, more than 100% of which was financed by sale of property into the JV, GMRE’s financial investment is meaningless. They are there to bring their expertise in acquisitions and property management.

In exchange for this expertise, GMRE collects a fee stream. The larger the portfolio of assets in the JV gets, the larger GMRE’s fee stream. It functionally raises the cap rate for GMRE on assets purchased in the JV.

Importantly, the JV will not detract from GMRE’s ability to buy properties directly for GMRE. It specifically states in the 10-K that GMRE’s acquisitions take priority.

“As the managing member, we source new investments for the Joint Venture, manage the day-to-day activities of the Joint Venture and its assets, earn fees as compensation for such services, and are entitled to reimbursement of certain expenses we incur in the performance of such services for the Joint Venture. Pursuant to the terms of the Joint Venture operating agreement, we have the right to purchase investment opportunities for the Company before offering such opportunities to the Joint Venture.”

The acquisitions for the JV will be those in a particular niche where they are strong properties but too low of a cap rate for GMRE to want it with their source of capital. A 7% cap rate does not work for GMRE given how cheaply their stock trades, but Heitman has access to cheap capital, so they would be happy to take a strong property at a 7% cap rate.

Incentives are aligned

As the 87.5% capital contribution partner, Heitman has voting majority per the 10-K.

“Most economic decisions related to the Joint Venture are determined by the majority vote of an executive committee that consists of three members representing Heitman and two members representing our Company.”

But as the managing member, GMRE will be the one sourcing the acquisitions. Both companies have enough skin in the game that they are seeking properties that will reliably generate high IRR. Neither company has the opportunity nor incentive to twist operations in a way that benefits them at the expense of their partner.

In my opinion, this is an excellent use of the joint venture structure and adds value to the already enticing value proposition of GMRE stock.