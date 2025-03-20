Flagship Communities (OTCPK:MHCUF) (MHC.UN) owns a growing portfolio of manufactured housing communities in the central United States, ranging from Ohio to Arkansas. Its stock price has performed reasonably well, but has been substantially outpaced by its fundamental growth. At today’s 12X AFFO multiple, Flagship has about 50% upside to fair value of around $23.

Our fair value estimate is a composite of asset value, and AFFO multiple adjusted for company size, growth rate, underlying business fundamentals and risk.

Update On Previous Thesis

We last wrote about Flagship in September of 2024 but felt an update was warranted given the company’s 4th quarter earnings report on 3/12/25. It was among the best reports of the season, substantially beating even our bullish expectations. It demonstrated progress in just about every aspect of Flagships business.

Q4 2024 Earnings Report

Here are some key metrics:

FFO $0.38 – 30% year-over-year growth

FFO Adjusted $0.31 – 5.4% year-over-year growth

AFFO $0.375 – 45% year-over-year growth

AFFO Adjusted $0.30 – 16.7% year-over-year growth

Supplemental

The metric that best represents true earnings is AFFO Adjusted. There were a couple of one-time items in AFFO which get removed in the adjustment.

Supplemental

That spots run rate true earnings at about $1.20 per year. Consensus estimates for 2025 call for $1.25.

We think 2025 will be closer to $1.30-$1.35.

How We Got There

Starting from the end of 2024 run rate of $1.20 in adjusted AFFO, MHCUF has a few sources of growth:

Rental rate growth on existing units Occupancy growth Expansion sites

In 2024, same store NOI growth was 14.6%

MHCUF

There are a few building blocks that go into same store NOI.

Rental rates

Occupancy

NOI margin

Rental rates growth on existing units is already somewhat locked in at 6% in 2025 as detailed in this exchange on the earnings call:

Michael Markidis (analyst)

Just on the -- I think usually around this time of the year, you're contemplating what your lot rent increase will be for the next year. I was wondering if you could give us any update as to how you're thinking about that right now?

Kurtis Keeney (CEO)

Yes. We have already given the appropriate notices, so it is essentially public information because we've disclosed it to our residents. So on average, it's about 6% across the portfolio, which is roughly $30 or something per lot, something right in there

Occupancy is a bit trickier to anticipate, and I think the market might be missing the occupancy growth here. In 2024, total portfolio occupancy declined by 10 basis points from 83.6% to 83.5%.

MHCUF

Same community occupancy actually increased to 85.7% from 84.8%. The decline in overall occupancy was a result of 2 factors:

Existing communities were expanded by 112 lots, which naturally start vacant MHCUF purchased vacancy through their large portfolio acquisition

Halfway through 2024, MHCUF bought a ~$94 million portfolio of MH communities.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

These came with relatively lower occupancy than Flagship’s existing portfolio, which naturally reduced overall portfolio occupancy.

I view this low 80s occupancy as a positive because it is built in room for growth.

In buying this vacancy, MHCUF has effectively lengthened the runway in which they can get large same store NOI gains from a combination of rental rate growth and occupancy growth.

This portfolio purchase was Flagship’s first major acquisition as a publicly traded company, so it serves as an opportunity to test their mettle.

CIO Nate Smith describes Flagship’s acquisition criteria on the earnings call:

“Our criteria is also as follows: first, looking for opportunities that will be accretive to our AFFO per unit. Second, we are seeking opportunities that will enable us to leverage management synergies and generate economies of scale.”

Both goals are reasonably shareholder aligned, and importantly, both seem to hold true in this acquisition. A $94 million purchase is huge for a company of Flagship’s size, and in the year in which it was completed AFFO/share grew about 17%.

Much of that growth was organic, but the acquisition also contributed some of that growth as it hit the ground running. It was underwritten at a cap rate that was fractionally accretive, but NOI has come in ahead of underwriting.

Expansion Sites

Expansion sites are another key piece of growth, and the economics look enticing.

Kurt Keeney described the expansion opportunity:

We have added an additional 112 lots to our portfolio on approximately 300 acres, and we currently have the ability to add 638 additional lots to these sites throughout the next few years.

Later in the call, he clarified the economics of these expansion lots.

The first lots that we put online had very low CapEx. So I think on average, it's probably under $10,000 a lot to bring them online. Again, all of our organic lot expansion is what we call build infill. It's when you get a property into the mid-90s and you just have some excess land and you have the entitlements to build infill. So I think right now, about $10,000 a lot is a good number on the first 112, probably even a little bit less than that. But going forward, as we march down this road towards adding the 750, $20,000 to $25,000 per lot is a good number to model as far as just getting them completely online.

At $450 a month, lot rent is about $5400 a year in revenue, making these very high ROIC expansions with even the more expensive sites representing a revenue cap rate over 21%.

With NOI margins around 67.3%, that would be an NOI cap rate over 14%.

Between the vacancy and potential for expansion sites, MHCUF has lots of room to grow occupancy. Demand remains strong for affordable housing, and we anticipate they will continue to grow organic occupancy by about 200 basis points annually.

NOI margins will tend to grow as rental rates and occupancy grow. Much of the community level expense is a fixed cost, so as revenue grows that fixed cost is lower as a percentage of revenue. NOI margins grew 80 basis points in 2024, and we anticipate another 50 or so in 2025.

Summing Up The Growth

Flagship’s key building blocks of growth are:

6% rental rate growth on existing sites (already communicated to residents)

200 basis points of occupancy growth (our projection but in-line with trajectory)

50 basis points margin expansion

In combination, these signal AFFO/share growth of over 10%.

That is why we believe AFFO/share will come in at $1.30-$1.35 in 2025 from the $1.20 run rate in Q4 2024.

Double-digit bottom line growth is quite solid but also fairly common in the manufactured housing sector. The difference with MHCUF is that investors don’t have to pay for the growth.

Valuation

Manufactured housing is well known to be a growth sector, and the U.S. MH REITs all trade at fairly high multiples. UMH Properties (UMH) is the cheapest peer of MHCUF at 17.9X, while Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) is at 24.6X.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

$1.30 of AFFO would spot MHCUF at 12X.

The stock would have to trade up fully 50% just to be in-line with its cheapest peer.

Quite a few factors go into a trading multiple, so let us explore a few that should influence whether Flagship trades above or below peers:

Growth: MHCUF has been growing slightly faster than peers and given the above factors is positioned to continue.

Company size: At an $800 million enterprise value, Flagship is not yet to efficient scale. This generally results in REITs trading at a discount, and I would agree with the market that a 1 to 2 turn discount is warranted for being subscale.

Risk: MHCUF does lot rental on owned homes as opposed to renting out homes like some of their peers. Lot rentals tend to have lower volatility and longer term tenancy, so from a business model standpoint, Flagship appears to be slightly lower risk.

Balance sheet: Debt to gross book value of 38.1% is fairly conservative.

MHCUF

That said, most of the MH REITs have conservative balance sheets, so no adjustment is needed here.

Liquidity: Flagship’s stock is quite difficult to trade. It has very low liquidity due to a significant portion of its units being not-traded, which makes the functional trading volume even lower than it would be for an already small company.

Foreign domicile adds another layer of complexity, with the main shares MHC.UN trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. We can buy them in U.S. dollars and on U.S. exchanges through MHCUF, but liquidity on that is even lower than on the TSE stock.

Low liquidity isn’t necessarily a bad thing because a strong trader can take advantage of it to get better execution. However, trading this stock does require quite a bit of patience and expertise.

Fair Value of Flagship

Overall, I think fair value for Flagship would be 18X AFFO. This is still quite cheap relative to an AFFO growth rate over 10%, but some cheapness is required given the hoops investors have to jump through to get the shares.

18X AFFO represents a price of $23.40 which is more than 50% upside from today’s price.

This fair value is backed up by an IFRS reported NAV of $26.71.

The Bottom Line

One must exercise caution and patience in trading Flagship, but if you are willing and knowledgeable, the reward seems to be there. MHCUF is trading at a massive discount to fair value, allowing investors to get in on excellent growth, strong management and one of the best property sectors at a highly opportunistic price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.