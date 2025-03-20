For a time, it seemed that the stock market was defying gravity and ignoring a number of consumer signals that the U.S. economy was tipped toward a recession. Now, it seems that the markets have caught up, and investors are fleeing from stocks
El Pollo Loco: A Slowdown Is Here, Back Out Of This Stock (Downgrade)
Summary
- Restaurant stocks have seen a significant slowdown in same-store sales growth, but El Pollo Loco’s deceleration to just 0.5% growth stands out as particularly weak.
- The company has aggressive expansion plans to open ~10 new locations in FY25, supported by a lower new build cost from a new store blueprint that it pioneered last fall.
- However, El Pollo Loco failed to meet its original new build guidance for FY24, and may do so again in FY25 if sales are anemic.
- I’m downgrading El Pollo Loco to a neutral rating and moving to the sidelines.
