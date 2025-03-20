President Trump has finished his first 50 days in office. It has been a whirlwind of activity, but mostly days and weeks of unpredictability. Many would say it has been 50 days of chaos. The stock markets would agree. The markets initially cheered the idea
Defensive Stocks For Unpredictable Trump Policy
Summary
- President Trump's unpredictable policies, especially the global tariff war, have led to significant market volatility and economic concerns, with the Nasdaq 100 down 14%.
- Defensive stocks, bonds, and gold are essential in an all-weather portfolio to navigate the Trump era's economic uncertainties and potential stagflation or recession.
- Top defensive sectors include Healthcare, Utilities, and Consumer Staples, which have shown strong performance in 2025, offering stability amidst market turmoil.
- High-income, high-risk investments are underperforming; focus on defensive equities like Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, and Berkshire Hathaway for portfolio resilience.
