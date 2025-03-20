Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- International markets faced currency headwinds, with Japan outperforming due to a weaker Yen, while semiconductors underperformed and banks excelled.
- Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio underperformed the MSCI EAFE Index, impacted by pharmaceutical positions, beverage companies, and semiconductor allocation.
- Positive contributors included Bank Leumi, Compass, Sanrio, and MTU Aero Engines, driven by strong fundamentals and favorable market conditions.
- Outlook for 2025 emphasizes stock selection, corporate fundamentals, and valuation, with potential M&A activity and a balanced portfolio poised for relative performance.
Lazard Asset Management delivers world-class investment solutions and long-term value for their clients. When clients partner with Lazard, they gain a trusted advocate committed to championing their success and helping them achieve their unique ambitions. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lazard Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lazard Asset Management's official channels.
Recommended For You
About LISIX Ticker
Compare to Peers