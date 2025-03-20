Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary

Lazard Asset Management
31 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • International markets faced currency headwinds, with Japan outperforming due to a weaker Yen, while semiconductors underperformed and banks excelled.
  • Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio underperformed the MSCI EAFE Index, impacted by pharmaceutical positions, beverage companies, and semiconductor allocation.
  • Positive contributors included Bank Leumi, Compass, Sanrio, and MTU Aero Engines, driven by strong fundamentals and favorable market conditions.
  • Outlook for 2025 emphasizes stock selection, corporate fundamentals, and valuation, with potential M&A activity and a balanced portfolio poised for relative performance.

Abstract Finance Technology Concept

koto_feja

Market Overview

  • International markets fell slightly in the quarter in local terms
  • But significant currency headwinds drove US dollar (USDOLLAR,DXY) EAFE returns down about 8%
  • Driven by a weaker Yen, Japan outperformed by 4.5% (in USD) for both the quarter

This article was written by

Lazard Asset Management
31 Followers
Lazard Asset Management delivers world-class investment solutions and long-term value for their clients. When clients partner with Lazard, they gain a trusted advocate committed to championing their success and helping them achieve their unique ambitions. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lazard Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lazard Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About LISIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LISIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RLITX
--
LISIX
--
LISOX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News