Fed Paralyzed By Uncertainty On Rates - Tapers Balance Sheet Runoff

Michael Gray
1.54K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The Fed will maintain the Fed Funds Rate at 4.25%-4.50% and taper Treasury Security runoff from $25 billion to $5 billion monthly starting April 2025.
  • Chair Powell emphasized uncertainty due to potential policy changes, affecting the Fed's ability to adjust monetary policy and leading to revised economic projections.
  • The Fed's Diffusion Index reveals low confidence in their forecasts, predicting slower GDP growth and higher inflation, indicating potential stagflation.
  • Despite the uncertainty, markets reacted positively, with the S&P 500 rising 1.1%, ten-year Treasury yields falling, and gold reaching a record high.

What"s Next

MCCAIG

Fed Policy Actions

The Fed was sure of only two things when they released their Policy Statement at the end of their March FOMC meeting yesterday:

  1. The Fed will maintain their target rate for the Fed Funds Rate

This article was written by

Michael Gray
1.54K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News