XPeng's Rally Has Occurred Overly Fast & Furious - Downgrade To Hold
Summary
- XPEV had an eye-watering triple digits rally since the August 2024 bottom, well outperforming the wider market and many of its peers.
- Much of the tailwinds are naturally attributed to the robust delivery growth and vehicle profit margin expansion, as the management aims to deliver higher market share.
- This is on top of the intensified AI efforts across the autonomous driving, flying car, and humanoid robot developments, allowing it to better monetize its well diversified capabilities.
- Even so, it is undeniable that XPEV is now overly expensive compared to historical trends and its peers, with it implying sideways movement in the intermediate term.
- Do not chase this stock over the cliff, since it is uncertain how long the positive sentiments surrounding Chinese ADRs may last as the US-China trade war intensifies.
