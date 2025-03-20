In a closely followed but widely expected decision, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate on hold at 4.5%. Sam Chai, Vice President, Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, discusses the decision, the current climate of economic uncertainty and what
U.S. Fed Keeps Rates On Hold As Trade Tensions Take Centre Stage
Summary
- Why tariff uncertainty is creating a challenge for the Fed.
- Will the Fed still cut two more times this year, as expected?
- Weighing the risk of stagflation in the US economy.
